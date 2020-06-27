Trump's New Virus ‘Plan’ Is to Quit Even Trying, Pray for a Vaccine Before November

Republicans have now put themselves in the position of palpably hoping and praying that a vaccine arrives by Election Day.

The virus is now worse in this country than it’s ever been, and it’s likely to get worse still. Meanwhile the vice president is bragging that sure, infections may be up, but death rates are not, as if that’s reassuring. Donald Trump pulls back federal funding for tests, in Texas, where it’s raging, prompting a mild letter of protest even from sycophantic senators who will go down in historical shame for their complicity in Trump’s madness. Larry “Crazy Eddie” Kudlow keeps just saying shit, arrogant enough to think that if he says it, then surely it has to come true.

They’ve given up. They’ve run up the white flag. The position is: The hell with it, people are going to get sick, some are going to die, with any luck not enough to cause a scandal, but we’re not shutting anything down again, and if people want to go to the movies and football games this fall, well, they’ll just have to roll the dice and man up, it’s on them, not us, cuz this is America, and we didn’t steal all that Indian land and conquer the world by being a bunch of stay-at-home ninnies, and in the meantime we’ll just hope that the scientists—you know, the people we constantly denounce because they talk about, you know, science—discover a vaccine. Ideally on about October 8 or so, in which case Republicans and Fox News will be carrying on as if Trump had donned a lab coat and developed it himself (“I know more than the scientists”).