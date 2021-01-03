Trump’s ‘Perfect Call’ to Try and Change the Georgia Election Result Is a Crime Against Democracy

It was not a perfect call. Indeed, it was a very imperfect one. In a move eerily reminiscent of the Ukraine call that led to his impeachment in the House of Representatives just over one year ago, Donald Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a call this Saturday to “find 11,780 votes” to overturn the state’s election results. “There’s nothing wrong with saying that you’ve recalculated,” Trump told Raffensperger.

All the while, Raffensperger—one of my “political heroes” of 2020—calmly, but firmly, rebuffed the president’s indecent proposal. As the Washington Post notes in its story that broke the news of the call and includes audio from it, Trump “tried to flatter him, begged him to act and threatened him with vague criminal consequences if the secretary of state refused to pursue his false claims, at one point warning that Raffensperger was taking ‘a big risk.’” At one point, Raffensperger responded to Trump, saying, “Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong.”

It’s easy to say you’d stand your ground if confronted with such a barrage of temptations, but we are talking about the PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES flattering and threatening a government functionary who, 15 minutes ago, few of us had ever heard of. The fact that Raffensperger is, like Trump, a Republican makes his courageous stand all the more impressive. Democracy cannot function without such leaders who put loyalty to the rule of law above loyalty to Trump, concerns about their professional advancement, or even, their personal safety.