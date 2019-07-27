Trump’s Racist Attack on Elijah Cummings and Baltimore Puts America in a ‘Dangerous & Filthy Place’

Prone to bombast and the kind of vitriol more commonly heard in the midst of a drunken barroom brawl, Donald Trump reserves his most abhorrent attacks for people of color.

He is no master political strategist, but he has clearly run the political and legal math. He is betting— and thus far correctly— that there will be no real consequences for his behavior, including his racial demagoguery with a Congress where our representatives are unable to muster the moral and political courage to seek his impeachment and removal from office. After Robert Mueller’s testimony last week, the House is moving ahead with its planned six-week summer recess.

In the face of collective inaction, Trump keeps acting, testing new ways to express his racial demagoguery in terms that Congress—and much of the country—cannot quite fully condemn. It’s sickening to see. He appears, it seems, to relish in the fights. Whether he is pointing is stubby fingers at a black reporter and calling her “stupid” and “dishonest,” chastising a black member of the White House press corps to “sit down,” or telling black and brown congresswoman to “go back” to where he assumes they came from, Trump is playing to the one audience he knows with never fail him: white people who share his racist, xenophobic worldview.