Trump’s Re-Election Plan: Replace Clarence Thomas With a Woman

After 28 years, some conservatives think it’s time for Clarence Thomas to retire. He’s the longest-serving Supreme Court justice, and at age 72 remains young enough to enjoy what he loves to do, which is traveling the country anonymously in his RV with his wife, Virginia, and their two dogs.

A year ago, when rumors first surfaced that Thomas might be mulling retirement, he gave a very general Shermanesque statement to shut down the speculation. This time, crickets. That’s because this time it’s about more than Thomas and wanting to lock in another younger acolyte on the right.

Now it’s also about ginning up the base for President Trump’s re-election, and those ubiquitous anonymous sources familiar with the president’s thinking report that he thinks nominating a woman to the Supreme Court might be just the tonic he needs to revive his standing with women voters.