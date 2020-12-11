Trump’s Ruthless Band of Democracy Killers Deserve No Cushy Gigs

We’re now hip-deep into the lame duck session of the lamest duckest president. Sure, some will say it’s hard to differentiate this president’s lame duck from his usual four years of playing golf and not reading stuff and doing whatever he wants. From insane pardons to sketchy appointments, Trump has pretty much lame-ducked his entire presidency.

You’ll remember Trump commuted the sentence of Roger Stone in July 2020, otherwise known as the run-up to the election. But while Trump’s behavior may not have changed, his staff must now realize that as of Jan. 20, they will be out of a job.

Now is the moment that the members of the Trump administration will cash out—slightly ironic, since they’ve been cashing in on taxpayers since January 2017 by using government funds to throw dinner parties (Mike Pompeo) or never flying commercial (Steve Mnuchin), or using government employees to collect your used mattresses and favorite lotions (Scott “Tactical Pants” Pruitt, if you remember him). Some of the very worst of the crew are Scott “Let Them Die” Atlas, Wilbur “Didn’t Divest” Ross, and the man who knew better but didn’t do better—Mark Meadows.