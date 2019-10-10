Trump’s Shady Bunch Gunning for Hunter Biden Has No Shame

Trumpworld has a big problem with Hunter Biden using his famous name to get ahead, but none at all with irony.

As someone who has also enjoyed the foulmouthed, one-eyed mistress that is nepotism, I feel uniquely qualified to write on the subject—in this instance, how a guy who dodged taxes while inheriting his dad’s mobbed-up real estate business and now presides over an administration blind to even the most overt corruption and staffed largely by people’s dysfunctional children became extremely committed to calling out the age-old issue of people making money and achieving power through family connections.

It all smells like Eau de Trump: hypocritical, obsessive, and unintentionally hilarious.