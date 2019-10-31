Trump’s Shameless Plan to Disqualify Every Impeachment Witness

Donald Trump asserts that testimony by witnesses who learned about his scheme to shake down Ukraine from other presidential advisers should be disregarded as “hearsay.” Trump also asserts that John Bolton and other White House officials who were in the room with him are constitutionally “immune” from congressional subpoenas.

By Donald Trump’s standard, the only account our representatives can both trust and hear would be that of Donald Trump, who insists his call with his Ukrainian counterpart was “perfect.”

It’s a claim that will be tested in court Thursday afternoon, when a federal court holds a hearing on Deputy National Security Adviser Charles Kupperman’s lawsuit seeking a ruling on whether he must comply with a congressional subpoena following “the assertion of immunity from congressional process made by the President.” Charles Cooper, Kupperman’s lawyer, is a former Reagan administration official who also represents John Bolton. Also on Thursday, an argument will be held in a separate proceeding brought by Congress to compel former White House Counsel Don McGahn’s testimony in the face of an earlier White House claim of immunity.