Trump’s Sick Reality Show Is Built on Coronavirus Corpses

Do you remember those innocent days when people said the presidency would change Donald Trump? It didn’t, except to accelerate his mental and moral decline. You only need to watch Trump’s briefings, as long as two hours some days, to realize that a catastrophe of biblical proportions won’t transform him either.

In fact, the pandemic he insists no one could have known about but everyone actually did is making him even less presidential. We may not respect the person occupying the White House, but we still respect the office. This is a weakness Trump exploits every day in his briefings, which should carry the warning “Viewer Discretion Advised.”

The man who has shrunk the office to the size of a pea gets a platform the size of the battleship Capt. Brett Crozier used to command.