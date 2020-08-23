Trump’s Sister in Secret Audio Recording: ‘He Has No Principles’

President Donald Trump’s sister, retired federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, can be heard on newly released audio speaking “too freely,” in her words, about her brother’s lack of principles and general cruelty. The recordings were made over a period of two years by Mary Trump, the president’s niece and author of Too Much and Never Enough, and provided to The Washington Post.

“He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this,” Barry says on the tape, apparently referring to his policy of separating migrant children from their parents at the border. “His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God. I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy shit.” She added, “It’s the phoniness of it all. It’s the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel.”

In other parts of the audio, Barry, who has not previously spoken out against her brother, reveals that the president “doesn’t read.” She recounted a phone call in which he asked her if she was watching Fox News and she told him that she prefers to read. “What do you read?” the president asked. When she replied, “Books,” he asked again, “You don’t watch Fox?”