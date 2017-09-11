Trump’s Social Media Director Gets Duped by Irma Hoax

CHEAT SHEET
President Trump’s social media director, Dan Scavino, was called out Sunday for sharing a fake video of Hurricane Irma. As the storm raked Florida’s coast on Sunday afternoon, Scavino posted a video on Twitter purporting to be of Miami’s severely flooded airport, declaring that he was sharing such social media updates with both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence by the hour. Soon after, Miami International Airport jumped in to refute the footage. “This video is not from Miami International Airport,” the airport tweeted. After several Twitter users noted that the footage was posted to YouTube more than a week ago, Scavino deleted his tweet. “It was among 100s of videos/pix I am receiving,” he wrote. “In trying to notify all, I shared.”