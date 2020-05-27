Trump’s Spent Nearly $20 Million On Lawyers To Carry Out His Political Vendettas

President Donald Trump and his allies are opening up a host of new fronts in their war against critics and political adversaries around the country. And the result has been a bonanza for the legal profession, which is benefiting financially from the president dragging those he doesn’t like—from state governments to media outlets—into court.

Last month, the Republican National Committee made its first ever payments to the Las Vegas law firm Marquis Aurbach Coffing, which is representing the committee as it tries to beat back Democratic efforts to expand mail-in voting in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2016, the firm defended the Nevada Republican Party in a lawsuit brought against the state party and the RNC that claimed Republicans, including the now-convicted felon Roger Stone, encouraged poll-watchers to intimidate voters at Nevada polling locations. That suit was dismissed after Trump won the 2016 election (though not Nevada). But with Trump now warning that expansive voting options are simply a vehicle for Democratic to steal elections, there is new business to be had.