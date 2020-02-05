Trump’s State of the Union Was Half American Carnage, Half Morning in America

Donald’s Trump State of the Union speech Tuesday night was an example of the one thing he does better than anyone else in the political space: spectacle. The bizarre, wild show was full of reality TV tropes and moments, from surprise military families reuniting to Melania pinning the Presidential Medal of Freedom on cancer-stricken Rush Limbaugh.

In many ways, the speech itself seemed to be rote filler for those moments, noise between the notes.

Those production values weren’t limited to Trump; his snub of the traditional handshake to Speaker Nancy Pelosi before the speech was bookended in its closing moments, when she literally tore the text of his remarks into shreds.