Trump’s Stupid Coup Was as Successful as His Presidency

It started with ambitious (and moronic) Missouri Senator Josh Hawley giving the protestors a clenched-fist salute and ended with Boris Johnson tweeting about “Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.” But in between those two events a lot of stupid ensued.

It was a coup worthy of a reality television host, a train to nowhere packed with morons that ended with the death of at least one protesters, and it all happened during a global pandemic. The chaos started on the morning of Jan. 6 with a “stop the steal” rally on the National Mall. Speakers included the president’s free lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who said, really “Let’s have trial by combat! I’m willing to stake my reputation, the president is willing to stake his reputation on the fact that we’re going to find criminality there.” For those keeping track at home, “trial by combat” is not something we do in a democracy. The president’s large adult son mused about “red-blooded, patriotic Americans” and noted that they were “for standing up to the bullshit.” Then he cursed so much that Fox News dropped the feed.

And then Trump Sr. delivered the coup de coup, declaring, “We will never give up. We will never concede. It will never happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved. Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore.”