Trump’s Stupid Sham Vaccine Summit Was a Sick Last Gasp

Like a wedding without a bride or groom, Donald Trump held a vaccine summit Tuesday absent any representatives of the two companies producing vaccines on the brink of FDA approval with astonishing 90-percent-plus efficacy rates.

The president used the summit, which he failed to invite the vaccine makers to before announcing it, to boast about how many Americans have been infected: “I hear we’re close to 15 percent. I’m hearing that, and that’s terrific.”

That’s infected, not recovered. No wonder the CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna declined to attend, without so much as giving an excuse. Maybe they had to wash their hair. But Trump didn’t use their regrets to call the whole thing off, but instead drew more attention to a blunder that will haunt the country. When Trump had the chance to buy up Pfizer’s vaccine supply, we learned this week, he passed. Why? Because CEO Albert Bouria bruised his tender feelings by not joining Operation Warp Speed last spring.