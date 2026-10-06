TAILOR-MADE HYPOCRISY Trump’s Suit Tag Reveals His Awkward Wardrobe Secret The president’s suit turned his America-first pitch inside out.

President Donald Trump accidentally revealed he was dressed in hypocrisy after opening his suit jacket during a rally.

The “America First” president delivered a rambling speech in Grand Island, Nebraska, on Monday evening, stumbling through a series of mental slips while casually offering up Los Angeles and San Diego for Iran to “take out.”

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As he wrapped up his speech and broke into his familiar stiff-legged dance to the Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.,” Trump was caught in a stunning bit of irony.

The president has spent years railing against manufacturers that outsource production overseas and bragged during his speech that he was bringing manufacturing back to American soil.

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But when he briefly opened his navy suit jacket as he exited, he inadvertently exposed that he appeared to be wearing a suit that wasn’t made in the U.S. at all.

Trump’s wardrobe has long been a glaring contradiction to his economic message. Derek Guy/X

Menswear writer Derek Guy spotted the wardrobe twist in a photo taken by photographer Win McNamee, zooming in on a tag showing the suit was made by Jos. A. Bank.

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“Interesting. Jos. A. Bank suits are all made overseas, typically in countries like China and Bangladesh,” wrote Guy, the editor of menswear blog Put This On.

While Jos. A. Bank has an American-made associate label, Joseph Abboud, Trump’s tag clearly identified his suit as one from Jos. A. Bank.

“I wonder why Trump chose the cheap import over the US-made suit,” Guy wrote.

The president may wear an American flag on his lapel, but his suit was still made overseas. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s questions about the president’s suit. The Daily Beast has also reached out to Jos. A. Bank and its parent company Tailored Brands, which also owns brands like Men’s Warehouse and K&G Fashion Superstores.

Through Tailored Brands, Jos. A. Bank is ultimately owned by hedge fund Silver Point Capital, which is led by CEO Edward Mulé. The billionaire is not on Trump’s roster of emotional-support CEOs who routinely flock to the Oval Office for appearances alongside the billionaire president.

Trump’s wardrobe has long been a glaring contradiction to his economic message. During his first term, he mostly wore the upscale Italian label Brioni, having taken to the brand while hosting his reality TV show The Apprentice, according to The New York Times.

A dark blue, half-zip pullover Trump New York long-sleeve at the Trump Tower in New York City. The Daily Beast

The president’s “America First” contradiction extends beyond his suits and into his business empire. The Daily Beast revealed last year that much of the merchandise sold at the Trump Store in Trump Tower—from pullovers and pants to plush bears emblazoned with Trump’s name—carried “Made in China” and “Made in Vietnam” tags.

Meanwhile, his so-called Trump Mobile was launched with a promise that it would be “built in the United States”—only for that claim to later disappear. It later emerged that the smartphone is a nearly part-for-part replica of another phone announced by a Taiwanese company two years ago.

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