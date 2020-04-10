Trump’s Miracle Drug Talk Could Kill Me

We all have that relative who brings his craziest internet conspiracy theories to Easter supper to rile up grandma and set mom’s teeth on edge, or the co-worker who swears that some half-baked internet theory is the gospel truth, facts be damned. You can laugh that off, because it isn’t going to kill you to let that ignorance stand.

It’s different when that person is the President of the United States, going off half-cocked on national television from the White House podium in the middle of a worldwide pandemic about a drug that is vital to keeping you healthy, and whose personal theories are endangering your access to it.

Lupus entered my life like a runaway truck 15 years ago. Initially, I thought I was just fatigued from a new baby and a move to a new house, and that rest would help my hands stop being painful claws and my joint pain to subside. That was until the night when my husband had to literally push me from behind to climb our stairs just to crawl into bed, tears leaking out of my eyes, as every joint in my body screamed for relief.