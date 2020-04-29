Trump’s Too Stupid to Do Better. McConnell and His Republicans Have No Excuse.

Sometimes, people are so deep in their bullshit they can’t be retrieved with a tow strap and a Ford F-450.

So it is with the Republican members of the United States Senate. I’ve exhausted all my previous analytical tools in trying to explain the power Donald Trump has over them, but the last few days of this crisis have been a hell of a lesson in how supine and cowardly they’ve become.

Trump’s pronunciamientos over the desirability of bleach, disinfectants, and UV light as treatments for COVID-19, his lies about testing, and his shitter-tweeted rage fits at the “Noble Prize” media? All greeted with a wall of silence from Republican senators, even as their grip on power weakens each time Trump humiliates himself and endangers the American people.