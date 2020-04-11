Trump’s Watchdog Purge Is Vile—and It’s Working

In the midst of a deadly pandemic, Donald Trump has expanded his war on oversight by attacking the governments’ inspectors general, compounding the damage already done by his unprecedented stonewalling of congressional oversight investigations.

He’s brought back 29-year-old loyalist John McEntee, his former bodyman who was pushed out of the White House by then Chief of Staff John Kelly, reportedly over a gambling problem and tax issues that kept him from getting a security clearance, and the two are now targeting IGs as part of a broader effort to purge officials who aren’t sufficiently personally loyal to Trump.

That effort might help Trump delay any formal reviews of his failed leadership during the pandemic, or of his administrations’ disbursement of trillions in coronavirus-related spending, until after the November election.