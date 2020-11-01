Trumpworld Knows What the Rest of Us Know: It’s All Over But the Shouting

Madame Tussaud’s in Berlin dumped its wax version of America’s worst president in a dumpster in anticipation of Tuesday’s election. But it’s not just about getting rid of wax sculptures that oddly look more lifelike than the president himself. The world seems like it’s ready to toss Donald Trump and his terrible administration into the dustbin of history. His old tricks seem to no longer be working. The 2016 playbook isn’t even penetrating the mainstream media. Trump seems like he's malfunctioning, spreading lies about doctors during a pandemic. More and more it feels like Trump himself wants to lose.

There is a low whine of panic emanating from Trump, and his terrible surrogates, his children. If you’re quiet you can almost hear it. Friday night, the far-right website The Washington Examiner magically produced ANOTHER Hunter Biden laptop because the first one didn’t work. But Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon’s October Surprise surprised no one. In fact, Bannon and Rudy’s October Surprise managed to completely embarrass the almost unembarrassable New York Post and opinion side of The Wall Street Journal. No small feat to make the WSJ opinion page blush.

None of the old tricks are working. The Trump administration, which is really just the taxpayer-funded arm of the Trump campaign, decided to make Friday a “national day of remembrance for Americans killed by illegal aliens.” It was a typical Trumpian xenophobia play, likely cooked up by America’s favorite Jewish Santa Monica Nazi, but the problem was that we’re in the middle of a pandemic, so it immediately prompted the question of why hasn’t Trump made a day of remembrance for the more than 230,000 Americans who’ve died of coronavirus?