In the United States, 23% of all adults—over 54 million people—have arthritis, according to the CDC. Even more than that, experts at the American Chiropractic Association estimate that as much as 80% of the population will experience a back problem at some time in their lives. Spending the majority of the day hunched over a screen certainly doesn’t help. But luckily, there are some products that can: enter the CBDMEDIC topicals line from Charlotte’s Web.

How Do Pain Relief Topicals Work?

As a leader in over-the-counter topical drug products, CBDMEDIC can be used as a key step on anyone’s journey to relief and recovery, whether you’re a pen-pusher or a superstar athlete. Topical pain relief products generally feature ingredients that, when applied directly to the skin, help to relieve minor aches and pains on the spot. CBDMEDIC products use a technology that combines advanced science, clinically proven pharmaceutical active ingredients, and natural ingredients to deliver powerful and safe topical pain relief while soothing the skin.

CBDMEDIC Back & Neck Pain Relief Ointment Stop pain from holding you back. Buy on Charlotte's Web $ 39.99

To help relieve pain from back aches and arthritis, the CBDMEDIC line features several products with active ingredients including Camphor and Menthol. Camphor has been found to stimulate nerve endings that relieve symptoms such as pain and itching when applied to the skin, while menthol produces a cooling sensation—and together these ingredients work quickly to provide targeted, temporary relief. But they also work beyond pain relief: formulated with THC-free hemp extract and other moisturizers, the topicals perform double duty to soothe the skin at the same time.

Should I Use a Topical or an Oral Medication?

Topical drug products, like those within the CBDMEDIC line, allow you to treat pain at its source. The Arthritis Aches & Pain Relief Cream, for example, focuses on relief in the hands.

CBDMEDIC Arthritis Aches & Pain Relief Cream Fast, temporary relief from symptoms. Buy on Charlotte's Web $ 39.99

Natural emollients help to facilitate deeper and faster absorption of the pain-relieving compounds to directly interrupt pain signaling throughout the body. In contrast, oral medications go through a non site-specific metabolic process, reducing their maximum effects while taking longer to work.

What About a Cream or an Ointment?

This one’s pretty easy: while ointments have a higher concentration of oil, creams have a higher concentration of water. You can see the difference between creams and oils when you open the tube—the more oil there is, the greasier and stickier the product (and thus, your skin). Both are localized topicals designed to target the affected area of the body by penetrating the top layers of the skin quickly, so really the answer just depends on your texture preference.

How Do I Apply CBDMEDIC Products?

All you need to do to feel the effects is to squeeze (or pump) the cream or ointment into the palm of your hands, and gently massage it into your (dry) skin for 30 seconds. It’s that simple! In general, you will want to use about a dime-sized to half-dollar sized amount for small regions of the body, for three to four times a day until the pain has faded.

The CBDMEDIC Recovery Collection 3 products for a range of relief. Buy on Charlotte's Web $ 119.97

Pro-tip: apply the product before or during exercise or other physical activity that you know might leave you hurting so that you avoid the pain altogether.

Any other questions? Visit Charlotte’s Web to learn more about CBDMEDIC and to figure out which topical pain relief products might be right for you.