Mix Up this Gin Cocktail Inspired by Summer

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “Summer is almost here and I wanted to create a citrusy cocktail using guava, which is a popular fruit in Puerto Rico where I’m from.”

When would you serve this drink? “I would serve this drink around noon and throughout the day. It is perfect for just relaxing on the patio enjoying the weather and hanging out with your neighbors.”

What music would you pair it with? “Anything tropical: bachata, Latin jazz, etc. It’ll give you the sense that you’re on an island and enjoying a vacation.”

What food would you pair it with? “Finger food! Some small pimento cheese sandwiches, empanadas, turnovers, deviled eggs and, if you’re feeling fancy, a cheese board!”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “I would love to make this cocktail for Residente, a Puerto Rican rapper. Maybe he’ll get inspired and write a song about it! It would be awesome to hear the song on the radio and yell ‘that’s my cocktail!’”

My Tropical Side

By Zulcoralis Rodríguez

INGREDIENTS

2 parts Roku® Gin

1 part Lemon juice

.75 part Guava Syrup*

10-12 Mint leaves

Glass: Collins

Garnish: Mint sprigs and guava wheel

DIRECTIONS

Add all the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a Collins glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with mint sprigs and a guava wheel.

Guava Syrup*

INGREDIENTS

1 cup Water

1 cup Sugar

4 Guavas, halved & deseeded

DIRECTIONS

In a saucepan boil the water, sugar and guavas until all the sugar is dissolved. Reduce the heat and simmer for about 5 minutes. When the guavas are tender, crush the fruit with a masher in the pot. Continue simmering for another 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and cool completely. Once the guava syrup is cool, strain and refrigerate it.

