Mixing Up a Sweet & Savory Old-Fashioned

Thank you Wild Turkey® for partnering with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “I love adding herbs or floral elements to Old-Fashioneds to give them a lighter and more accessible feel. The Wild Turkey® 101 Bourbon has so much depth and body to it already, so lightening it up just a bit with some rosemary and honey gives this particular Old-Fashioned a summery vibe.”

When would you serve this drink? “Even though many people equate Old- Fashioneds with the colder months, I think this is perfect for spring and summer.”

What music would you pair it with? “Great question! One band I listen to a lot of is Wilco and I think their indie/alternative/folk vibe would definitely complement this drink.”

What food would you pair it with? “Cocktails and food pairings are often difficult, but if I had to choose, this would be a before dinner drink that would work best with some soft cheeses or maybe even some oysters or littleneck clams.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “This is such a tough question. I’ve always wanted to make a drink for the late Sasha Petraske, so that would have to be my answer. Although, I imagine he’d try and fix at least one or two things about my technique.”

Sandy’s Dream

By Nick Dolan

INGREDIENTS

2 parts Wild Turkey® 101 Bourbon

.5 part Rosemary & Honey Syrup*

.25 part Cynar®

2 dashes Angostura® Bitters

1 dash Grapefruit bitters

Glass: Rocks

Garnish: Grapefruit twist

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir, and strain into a rocks glass filled with a large ice cube. Garnish with a grapefruit twist.

Rosemary & Honey Syrup*

Add an ounce of rosemary and one pint of boiling water to a bowl and let steep for 30 minutes. Add 1 pint of honey and stir thoroughly. Let sit for 10 minutes and then strain into a clean container.

You can find more Bartenders At Home cocktail tutorials here!

Interview has been condensed and edited.