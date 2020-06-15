Cocktail Hour Italian Style: Americano

Thank you Campari® for partnering with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

Why do you like making and serving this classic cocktail? “I love making this drink because it is the very essence and proof that simplicity is often best when it comes to mixing drinks. It’s also such a great drink to serve to guests and friends because of its history, I mean it’s the precursor to the Negroni!”

When would you serve this drink? “Any time before a meal, it’s the perfect aperitivo. I personally like to make one for myself after I’ve come home from work.”

What music would you pair it with? “Ella Fitzgerald.”

What food would you pair it with? “Charcuterie, olives, nuts—typical Italian aperitivo fair.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “Both of my grandparents are from Italy and it would be nice to sit down and enjoy this drink with them.”

Americano

INGREDIENTS

1.5 part Campari® (Order on Drizly)

1.5 parts Sweet vermouth

Club soda

Glass: Rocks

Garnish: Lemon peel or lemon twist

DIRECTIONS

Add the first two ingredients to a rocks glass and fill with ice. Top with club soda and garnish with a lemon peel or a lemon twist.

Interview has been condensed and edited.