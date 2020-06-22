The Case for Pairing Tequila & Lavender Honey

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “I was inspired by the noble honey bee to create this cocktail.”

When would you serve this drink? “On a hot summer day, since it’s a light, floral, refreshing and sparkling drink.”

What music would you pair it with? “Prince.”

What food would you pair it with? “A light fish dish or with dessert.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “Bill Murray. He’d definitely like it.”

The Apiary

By Rafael Ramirez

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz Maestro Dobel® Diamante® Tequila (Order on Drizly)

.25 oz Peach liqueur

.5 oz Lavender honey (2 parts honey, 1 part lavender tea)

.75 oz Lime juice

Club soda

Glass: Collins

DIRECTIONS

Run a lime wedge along the outer rim of a Collins glass. Dip the moistened rim into a dish of salt and set aside. Add all of the ingredients, except the soda water, to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into the prepared Collins glass. Fill with fresh ice and top with soda.

