A Three-Ingredient Cocktail Perfect for Summer

Why do you like making and serving this cocktail? “Amaro has so many different applications, but I personally really appreciate the opportunity to use it in a cocktail fit for summer.”

When would you serve this drink? “I’m enjoying sipping it next to my big living room window.”

What music would you pair it with? “This amazingly prolific Italian composer and musician, Piero Umiliani, dabbled in a bunch of different styles and really hit his stride in the ’60s and ’70s. After his death, a few compilations of his music were released, titled The Disco-Funk Sessions. I think those records would be very good sipping and dancing music for this particular cocktail.”

What food would you pair it with? “I’m thinking a nice little spread of crackers, meats, cheeses, fruits and nuts will do the trick.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “This is cheesy, but I’d be so ecstatic to make this cocktail for my boyfriend right now. We haven’t seen each other in almost three months, because we live on opposite sides of the country. He loves amaro, and I love him! It’s a win-win!”

Averna® Limonata

INGREDIENTS

2 parts Averna® (Order on Drizly)

1 part Fresh lemon juice

.5 part Simple syrup (one part sugar, one part water)

Glass: Highball or Collins

Garnish: Mint or rosemary sprig

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a highball or Collins glass filled with crushed ice. Garnish with a mint or a rosemary sprig.

