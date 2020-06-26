It’s Time to Use Fresh Guava in Cocktails

Thank you SKYY® for partnering with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “I was at the grocery store in the produce section and saw fresh guava for sale. I picked them up to see if they were ripe, which they were, grabbed ten of them, and was determined to make some type of guava cocktail.”

When would you serve this drink? “I would serve this drink in the spring or summer. It is light, bright and delicious. It’s something that should be enjoyed under the sun.”

What music would you pair it with? “I would pair this drink with Wiz Khalifa’s latest album, The Saga of Wiz Khalifa, to be more specific the song “Bammer.” It’s the type of song you two-step to with a Champagne flute in your hand.”

What food would you pair it with? “I would most defiantly pair this drink with some brunch—something hearty like an omelet or scrambled eggs.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “I would want to make this drink for Dave Chappelle. I think chilling and sharing a couple of these would be an enjoyable day filled with laughter and storytelling.”

Bammer

By Saeed “Hawk” House

INGREDIENTS

1.5 parts SKYY® Vodka (Order on Drizly)

1 part Simple syrup (one part sugar, one part water)

.75 part Lemon juice

1 Small guava, peeled

2 parts Sparkling rosé

Glass: Champagne flute

Garnish: Mint sprig

DIRECTIONS

Muddle one small guava in a shaker. Add the rest of the ingredients, except the sparkling rose, and fill with ice. Shake, and then add the sparkling rosé. Swirl the shaker once and then strain into a Champagne flute. Garnish with a mint sprig.

You can find more Bartenders At Home cocktail tutorials here!

Interview has been condensed and edited.