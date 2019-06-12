Never Settle For a Less Than Great Beach Towel With the 5 Best You Can Get on Amazon

Beach towels can be almost as subjective as bathing suits, but what matters most is how well it’ll dry you off post-ocean. It’s always a good idea to have a stash of beach towels around if you plan on heading to a sandy destination because a regular old bath towel just won’t cut it. We’ve rounded up the five best plush, soft beach towels you can get on Amazon so you’re not caught without cover next beach day.

Utopia Towels Cabana Stripe Beach Towels 4-Pack, $32 on Amazon: With a 4.1-star rating on over 1,300 reviews, this 4-pack of cabana-striped towels is made from 100% ring spun cotton and comes in sets of the same color (or you can get one with four different colors).

Dock & Bay Microfiber Towel, $25 on Amazon: If microfiber is the name of your beach game, look no further than these. They’re made to dry quicker than normal towels and resist sand. Plus, they come in over 30 patterns and colors.

Clotho Turkish Bath and Beach Towel Set of 6, $45 on Amazon: Turkish towels are the black sheep of beach towels, but they’re the perfect option for anyone looking for a more lightweight option. They’re fast drying and great to lay on thanks to their soft cotton makeup.

Laguna Beach Textile Co Oversize Plush Cabana Towel, $39 on Amazon: This 100% plush cotton towel is thicker than your standard beach towel. It’s also a bit bigger, coming in at 70” x 35”. Want something a bit more interesting? Get the circular, fringed style.

AmazonBasics Beach Towel, Pack of 2, $19 on Amazon: These classic oversized beach towels are part of the in-house AmazonBasics brand. They’re made in an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factory, meaning the “textiles meet high safety and environmental standards.”

