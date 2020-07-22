Updating the Classic Bee’s Knees Cocktail

Thank you SKYY® for partnering with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “A Bee’s Knees is a drink that I recommend for folks that are interested in making simple yet delicious cocktails at home. It’s three ingredients that most folks have at home or can easily go to the store to buy. The one element that I think most at home cocktails lack is texture, so I wanted to bring a beautiful roundness and mouthfeel to the drink. What better way to do that than the trendy dairy alternative oat milk! In addition to raising the velvety texture, the oats provide a nice shortbread, almost buttery flavor to the cocktail.”

What music would you pair it with? “Anderson Paak “Come Down.” This cocktail grooves.”

What food would you pair it with? “This cocktail just screams waffles. Any kind of waffle you want: buttermilk, with syrup, chocolate, even fried chicken!”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “Gal Gadot.”

The Business

By Chris Amirault

INGREDIENTS

2 parts SKYY® Vodka

.75 part Lemon juice

.75 part Oat milk honey (2 parts honey, 1 part oat milk)

Garnish: Lemon twist

Glass: Cocktail

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

