The New CBD Balm Sticks From Daughter of the Land Are the Best Way to Use Topical CBD

CBD has always been a mystery, but after finding ways to add it to my routine like drinking it or adding it to my baths, I’ve decided not to think too hard on it. That’s why I’ve really been enjoying the new CBD balm sticks from Daughter of the Land.

These sticks are foolproof and are subtle in scent but not in power. After a particularly long day at work (and not having a great sense of ergonomic efficiency at my desk), I used the Soothing stick to help ease tension. It has a slight minty fragrance but ultimately sinks into my skin quicker than even my moisturizer does.

I’ve been using the Calming stick as lip balm, which let me take a second to appreciate that it’s a stick and not a tin so I’m not dunking my dirty fingers and slathering it onto my mouth. Because it’s made for more sensitive skin and doesn’t have any essential oils (just a hint of chamomile) like the Soothing formula does, it doesn’t really taste like anything or leave a lingering scent, but it gives my lips a little hint of moisture.

Toss one in your bag for some at-work stress relief or keep it on your bedside table to help release tension before you fall asleep.

