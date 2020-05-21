A Tequila & Coconut Cocktail Fit for Ernest Hemingway

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “A couple months ago, I got back from Hawaii and became obsessed with coconuts. With the sun coming out strong, I wanted to make a refreshing cocktail that would transport you to an oasis, while still highlighting the earthy, herbal notes you get from the Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Reposado Tequila.”

When would you serve this drink? “Best time to drink this would be after you have your coffee in the morning.”

What music would you pair it with? “Manu Chao or Buena Vista Social Club for sure! Sit back, relax the shoulders and just unwind.”

What food would you pair it with? “Fish tacos...mmm I’m hungry now.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “I would have liked to have made this cocktail for Ernest Hemingway and just shoot the shit.”

Cocolandia

By Tony Flores

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Reposado Tequila (Order on Drizly)

.5 oz Lime juice

.5 oz Amontillado sherry

1.5 oz Coconut Syrup*

Glassware: Double Old-Fashioned

Garnish: Toasted Coconut Flakes**

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a double Old-Fashioned glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a sprinkle of toasted coconut flakes.

Coconut Syrup*

Add equal amounts of coconut cream and white granulated sugar to a jar and mix until fully incorporated.

Toasted Coconut Flakes**

Place the coconut flakes into a dry skillet over medium/low heat. Once the flakes start to brown, remove from heat and transfer them to a clean container.

Thank you Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® for collaborating with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

