Turn Up the Miles Davis & Fix this Tequila Cocktail

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “I love the combination of beets and tequila. The paired minerality rounds the corners of both!”

When would you serve this drink? “This cocktail goes well on a Sunday afternoon with friends.”

What music would you pair it with? “Nice syncopated jazz and The DownBeet is a recipe for relaxation.”

What food would you pair it with? “Empanadas and a citrus salad would be stellar.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “If I had Miles Davis in for brunch, I would definitely serve this.”

The DownBeet

By Omar YeeFoon

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Plata Tequila

.5 oz Sweet vermouth

.5 oz Agave syrup (2 parts agave nectar, one part water)

.25 oz Beet juice

1 oz Lemon juice

Glass: Old-fashioned, rimmed with cumin salt

Garnish: Celery leaf

DIRECTIONS

Rim an Old-Fashioned glass with cumin salt (two dashes of cumin in a bowl of salt) and set aside. Add all the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into the prepared glass. Garnish with a celery leaf.

Omar YeeFoon is a talented Dallas, Texas, bartender

