A Bartender’s Personal Twist on the Old-Fashioned

Thank you Wild Turkey® for partnering with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “I’m a big fan of both Wild Turkey® and Grand Marnier®. The bourbon is bold enough to hold up to the addition of the orange liqueur, which adds a nice bit of sweetness and complexity.”

When would you serve this drink? “The best time to serve this drink is definitely around a fire pit, with some good company.”

What music would you pair it with? “Anything mellow and contemplative. Better Oblivion Community Center gets a lot of play in my home.”

What food would you pair it with? “This cocktail is basically tailor-made to pair with something sweet but not too sweet, like a crème brûlée.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “My late father is the reason I got interested in Grand Marnier®, and he passed before I became a bartender. I’d love to stir up a couple cocktails for us and have a chat with him.”

Empty Hotel

By Josh Seaburg

INGREDIENTS

1.5 parts Wild Turkey® 101 Bourbon (Order on Drizly)

.5 part Grand Marnier® (Order on Drizly)

1 tsp Rich simple syrup (2 parts sugar, 1 part water)

2 dashes Angostura® Bitters

Glass: Rocks

Garnish: Lemon twist

DIRECTIONS

Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir, and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Interview has been condensed and edited.