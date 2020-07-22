Yes, You Should Mix Up a Frangelico® Birthday Cake Shot

Thank you Frangelico® for partnering with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

Why do you like making and serving this classic cocktail? “The Birthday Cake shot is pure nostalgia for me, and takes me back to my early days tending bar.”

When would you serve this drink? “When it’s somebody’s birthday.”

What music would you pair it with? “If you’re drinking these, you’re probably in a bar with loud music. If you’re at my bar, you’re probably listening to Outkast.”

What food would you pair it with? “Well, I’ve never been asked to pair a ’90s shot with food before, as those things don’t really intersect often. Is it too on the nose to say birthday cake?”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “Really anyone who hasn’t had it before, so I can see the surprised look when they ask, ‘why does it taste like chocolate cake?’”

Frangelico® Birthday Cake Shot

INGREDIENTS

1 part Frangelico® (Order on Drizly)

1 part SKYY® Citrus Vodka

Glass: Shot

Garnish: Sugar-coated lemon wedge

DIRECTIONS

Add both of the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a shot glass. Chase with a sugar-coated lemon wedge.

Interview has been condensed and edited.