A Whisky Cocktail Created to Pair with Your Cheese Board

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “One of my first hospitality jobs was in a bakery. I draw a lot of my inspiration from my baking background. I’ve always loved the crisp green apple and lemon zest notes in Suntory Toki™, so I drew inspiration from some of my favorite desserts. I thought back on this frangipane (almond) apple tart that I used to be obsessed with, it was perfectly balanced with the right amount of salt where the fruit shined. I wanted to make a sippable, sophisticated, stirred cocktail that invoked fruit and nut flavors without landing in the sweet category.”

When would you serve this drink? “At dusk, preferably during the fall. Or the in-between moment during a nice dinner after your main course, but before your dessert.”

What music would you pair it with? “I’d be pretty pleased to sip this with some Whiskey Shivers playing in the background.”

What food would you pair it with? “This would be a great cocktail with a proper cheese plate. I’m thinking a camembert, a gorgonzola and, maybe, a Manchego. The cocktail has all of the notes you would expect on a cheese board, too, like almonds and fruit. Now, I’m hungry for cheese.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “Alice Waters. She’s a huge inspiration to me as a strong, female leader in the culinary world. I’ve always admired her ethos as a chef, a businesswoman, activist and a team builder. She appreciates the devil in the details when it comes to simplicity and letting ingredients shine on their own in the best way possible. It would just be great to make and have a drink with her.”

Fruits of Labor

By Amanda Carto

INGREDIENTS

1.5 parts Suntory Whisky Toki™ (Order on Drizly)

.5 part Manzanilla sherry

.25 part Chai Tea Syrup*

2 dashes Apple bitters

1 dash Saline solution (5 parts water, 1 part salt)

Glass: Coupe

Garnish: Lemon peel

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir, and strain into a chilled coupe glass. Express a lemon peel over the drink and drop into the glass.

Chai Tea Syrup*

INGREDIENTS

200 grams White sugar

200 grams Water

1 Chai tea packet

DIRECTIONS

Bring water to a low simmer in a kettle or a pot. Pour 200 g of hot water into a heat safe container and add the sugar. Add the tea bag and let steep for 5 minutes. Remove the tea bag and stir the mixture until fully incorporated into a syrup.

