A Tequila Drink Built to Pair with Fish Tacos

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “I wanted to take ingredients I had on hand and with simple techniques make a drink that was easily replicable at home but also complex in flavor. I love how aged spirits lend qualities of the oak they’ve been rested in and add slight nuances that can be enhanced by other ingredients.”

When would you serve this drink? “After 5 PM.”

What music would you pair it with? “The whole Dr. Feelgood album by Mötley Crüe.”

What food would you pair it with? “Definitely some Baja-style fish tacos. Been perfecting them at home during quarantine.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “For a few of my regulars, Winston and Joy, who always enjoyed but struggled taking their time sipping crushed ice drinks.”

Good as New

By Sebastian Tollius

INGREDIENTS

1 oz Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Reposado Tequila

.5 oz Aged rum

.5 oz Guajillo Chili-Infused Fino Sherry*

.75 oz Lime juice

.5 oz Basil Syrup**

Pineapple cubes (3" x 1")

Glass: Highball

Garnish: Pineapple fronds

DIRECTIONS

Muddle the pineapple cubes in a shaker. Add the rest of the ingredients and 3 ice cubes. Shake, and strain into a highball glass and top with crushed ice. Garnish with 3 pineapple fronds.

Guajillo Chili-Infused Fino Sherry*

Split 2 dried guajillo chili peppers and deseed. Add the peppers to a 750ml bottle of fino sherry and let sit for 2-3 hours.

Basil Syrup**

Add 1 cup of granulated white sugar, 1 cup of water and 1 loosely packed cup of basil leaves to a pot over low heat. Allow all the sugar to dissolve and then strain the syrup into a clean container.

Thank you Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® for collaborating with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

You can find more Bartenders At Home cocktail tutorials here!

Interview has been condensed and edited.

Jose Cuervo® Tequila. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). Trademarks owned by Tequila Cuervo La Rojeña, S.A. de C.V. ©2020 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please drink responsibly.