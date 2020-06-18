Giving the Old-Fashioned an Orange Spin

Thank you Grand Marnier® for partnering with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

Why do you like making and serving this drink? “Grand Marnier® and bourbon mix really well together and the Old-Fashioned format is a really nice opportunity to showcase their compatibility. It’s a simple and elegant update to a favorite classic.”

When would you serve this drink? “I think the body and depth of the cocktail makes it an ideal end of the evening sipper. It pairs well with a cheese course or a dessert course, but it’s elegant and nuanced enough to enjoy on its own as well.”

What music would you pair it with? “Experimental band Stereolab (one of my all-time faves), or if you’re feeling more on that classic vibe, some Serge Gainsbourg or a Yé-yé artist, like France Gall or Françoise Hardy.”

What food would you pair it with? “This cocktail would be terrific with a cheese plate as it pairs well with a variety of cheese; blue, bloomy rind and even harder nutty cheeses are good matches for the cocktail. It would also be delicious with a dessert course, especially something like a chocolate tart or even a crème brûlée.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “Grace Jones. She is such a legend and a treasure. I would probably not be able to speak in her presence, but I would love to meet that fierce human and serve her a drink.”

Grand Old Fashioned

INGREDIENTS

1 part Grand Marnier® Cordon Rouge (Order on Drizly)

1 part Russell’s Reserve® 10-Year-Old Bourbon (Order on Drizly)

3 dashes Aromatic bitters

Glass: Double rocks glass

Garnish: Orange twist

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a double rocks glass. Then add a large ice cube and stir. Express the oils of an orange twist over the drink and then garnish the rim of the glass with it.

