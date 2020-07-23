The Art of Mixing Gin & Tea

Thank you to the House of Suntory for partnering with Half Full and sponsoring this Bartenders At Home cocktail video.

When would you serve this drink? “I would start the night with this drink. The fresh botanicals and aromatics wake up the palate.”

What music would you pair it with? “I’m a hip hop and soul guy, so I’d pick J Dilla, DJ Premier or Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings. I listen to a lot of ’90s hip hop and R&B, so I’d start with D’Angelo.”

What food would you pair it with? “Cheese and olives for sure. Throw some Marcona almonds in the mix, too.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “I’ve been lucky to meet and make drinks for a bunch of my heroes, but if I could mix one up for someone that’s no longer with us it’d be Patsy Cline.”

Groundhog Day

By Lee Zaremba

INGREDIENTS

1.5 parts Roku® Gin

.5 part Shochu

.75 part Earl Grey Tea Syrup*

.75 part Lime juice

1 Egg white

Glass: Coupe

Garnish: Aromatic bitters and lime peel

DIRECTIONS

All of the ingredients to a shaker and shake without ice. Add ice and shake again. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a few dashes of aromatic bitters and a lime peel.

Earl Grey Tea Syrup*

INGREDIENTS

8 oz Water

2 Tbsp Loose Earl Grey tea or two tea bags

1 cup Sugar

DIRECTIONS

Add the water to a small saucepan and heat until almost boiling. Remove from the heat and add the tea. Allow the tea to steep for four minutes. If you’re using loose tea, strain out the leaves. Add the sugar to the tea. Stir, until the sugar is completely dissolved and then transfer to a clean bottle and let cool in the refrigerator.

