Give Earl Grey Tea a Whiskey Upgrade

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “We could all use a hard reset right about now. I also wanted to create something tasty that the home bartender could have fun making.”

When would you serve this drink? “After a hard night or for breakfast or even brunch.”

What music would you pair it with? “Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass’ seminal album, Whipped Cream & Other Delights.”

What food would you pair it with? “A glass of Champagne.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “Marilyn Monroe.”

Hard Reset

By Chris Bostick

INGREDIENTS

1.5 parts Bulleit Bourbon (Order on Drizly)

.75 part Earl Grey Tea Syrup*

.5 part Fresh lemon juice

.5 part Heavy cream

Glass: Double Old-Fashioned

Garnish: Wide lemon peel

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a shaker and fill with a few pieces of crushed ice. Shake, and pour unstrained into a double Old-Fashioned glass. Top with more crushed ice and garnish with a wide lemon peel.

Earl Grey Tea Syrup*

Steep 2 teaspoons of Earl Grey Tea in 1 cup of hot water (nearly boiling) for 7 minutes. Add the tea and 1 cup of sugar to a bowl. Stir until the sugar is completely dissolved. Pour the syrup into a clean bottle.

