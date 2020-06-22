Greet the Evening with this Tequila Cocktail

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “What inspired me to create this cocktail was witnessing spring in my neighborhood. Being confined at home has made a simple walk to see what’s new at the farmers market exciting; there are beautiful flowers popping up in people’s gardens and all the herbs are looking super fresh. So, I really wanted to lean into that experience to help create the Hola Vecina.”

When would you serve this drink? “I would serve this drink in the late afternoon or early evening.”

What music would you pair it with? “Oh man. I can see myself grooving in my home and making this to something with a lot of backbone, most definitely something funky. Maybe something like James Brown or “So Fresh, So Clean” by OutKast? But whatever music that sets you off to unwind and enjoy yourself would do.”

What food would you pair it with? “I would pair this with some snacks, like a vegetable spread with pita bread and hummus or tzatziki. Or something light on the grill, like chicken or fish with a rice pilaf.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “I would like to make this cocktail for my friend Kayda, who works within the agricultural rights community and is often visiting with farm workers on site. She usually enjoys a gin Martini but is also the kind of person who is up for a twist and is a natural at making use of ingredients she has at home.”

Hola Vecina

By Alisha Neverson

INGREDIENTS

.5 oz Basil-infused Cachaça*

.5 oz French gentian aperitif

1 oz Dry vermouth

1.5 oz Avocado Oil-Washed Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Plata Tequila** (Order on Drizly)

2 drops Saline (1 part salt, 4 parts water)

Glass: Cocktail

Garnish: Basil leaf

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir, and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a basil leaf.

Basil-infused Cachaça*

Blend 4 medium sized basil leaves with 4 ounces of cachaça. Strain the mixture through cheesecloth into a clean bottle.

Avocado Oil-Washed Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Plata Tequila**

Add 10 ounces of Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Plata Tequila and 4 ounces of avocado oil to a resealable bottle. Agitate it and let the bottle rest at room temperature for about two hours. Then refrigerate the bottle overnight. Remove the solidified oil from the top of the tequila and fine strain the liquid through a cheesecloth into a clean bottle.

Thank you Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® for collaborating with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

Interview has been condensed and edited.

