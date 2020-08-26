Spice Up Your Brunch with this Bourbon Cocktail

Thank you Bulleit Bourbon and the TipsFromHome Initiative for partnering with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “This is a bourbon brunch cocktail that would cool anyone down this hot summer.”

When would you serve this drink? “Brunch! It uses marmalade, which is normally a brunch staple, but it is still easy drinking and refreshing.”

What music would you pair it with? “This cocktail is named after the song “Hot Child in the City” but would go well with anything upbeat!”

What food would you pair it with? “I think the blood orange and jalapeño would pair well with Spanish cuisine.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “Ava Gardner. She was quoted saying she wanted to die with a cigarette in one hand and a glass of whiskey in the other. As a fellow strong woman who loves whiskey, I couldn’t think of anyone better to cheers with.”

Hot Child in the City

By Amanda Britton

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Bulleit Bourbon

.75 oz Jalapeño-Infused Honey Syrup*

.75 oz Lemon juice

1 heaping teaspoon Blood orange marmalade

Glass: Old-Fashioned

Garnish: Dehydrated blood orange wheel

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into an Old-Fashioned glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a dehydrated blood orange wheel.

Jalapeño-Infused Honey Syrup*

INGREDIENTS

.5 cup Honey

.5 cup Water

half of a Jalapeño (halved lengthwise)

DIRECTIONS

Bring the water to a boil, add the honey and stir. Remove the seeds from a jalapeño, slice lengthwise and add it to your honey syrup. Turn down the heat to medium and let it simmer for 10 minutes. Strain the syrup into a clean bottle and refrigerate.

Interview has been condensed and edited.