Mixing Jazz & Tequila

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “Listening to playlists at home and finding jam in my fridge. I came up with the cocktail as a play on words.”

When would you serve this drink? “This is the type of drink I would serve on a patio on a bright sunny spring day.”

What music would you pair it with? “I think some upbeat jazz would go great with this drink and would give a nod to the improvisation of the drink itself.”

What food would you pair it with? “I think something light such as a charcuterie board or some aperitif bites.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “I’d love to make this drink for Tom Bullock. He was the first black bartender to write a cocktail book and it would be amazing to serve him this drink and show him that his legacy lives on.”

House Jams

By Micah Anderson

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Plata Tequila

.5 oz Lemon juice

.5 oz Jam Syrup*

Ginger beer

Glass: Collins

Garnish: Lemon peel

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients, except the ginger beer, to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a Collins glass filled with fresh ice. Top with ginger beer and garnish with a lemon peel.

Jam Syrup*

Add 8 ounces of your favorite fruit jam and 4 ounces of water to a saucepan. Heat over medium low heat and whisk until smooth.

Interview has been condensed and edited.

