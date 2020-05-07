Forget the Mimosa, Fix this Bubbly Tequila Cocktail Instead

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “This drink came to me when I had to do an inventory check for rations at the start of the quarantine. I was having a bit of a rummage and found a jar of mango chutney in the back of my fridge. I wanted to make something bright and sunny to lift the spirits at the start of the day. My roommates went mad for this drink. They loved it.”

When would you serve this drink? “I’d usually serve a drink like this around brunch or even in the earlier hours of the day. It’s also a fun drink to celebrate any occasion with.”

What music would you pair it with? “Something that sets a very mellow vibe for the day. Maybe Bon Iver, Ella Fitzgerald or some of the slower Elton John stuff. Bill Withers has also been on repeat recently.”

What food would you pair it with? “I would serve this drink with a big old full Irish breakfast with rashers, sausages, brown bread and the works. Maybe I’d wake up early and put it all on a tray to make breakfast-in-bed for someone special on a big day!”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “Maybe Jack Nicholson. He seems like the kind of person who would value brunch as one of the most important meals of the day.”

The Inside Job

By Jack Crown

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Añejo Tequila (Order on Drizly)

.75 oz Fresh lemon juice

1 tsp Mango chutney

1 dash Angostura Bitters

1.5 oz Prosecco

Glass: Rocks

Garnish: Lemon twist

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients, except the Prosecco, to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a rocks glass. Top with Prosecco and garnish with a lemon twist.

Jack Crown is a talented New York bartender

Thank you Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® for collaborating with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

You can find more Bartenders At Home cocktail tutorials here!

Interview has been condensed and edited.

Jose Cuervo® Tequila. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). Trademarks owned by Tequila Cuervo La Rojeña, S.A. de C.V. ©2020 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please drink responsibly.