Summer in a Glass: Tequila, Pineapple Juice & Habanero

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “Summer weather, and the idea of hanging out with my friends again soon and making them all drinks!”

Why does Maestro Dobel® Tequila work so well in your cocktail? “The clean yet complex flavor profile of Maestro Dobel® makes it the ideal tequila for any cocktail. It allows you to showcase your other ingredients as well as the tequila. The subtle peppery notes you get from this tequila only boosts the habanero finish of this cocktail!”

When would you serve this drink? “A backyard cookout would be ideal for this cocktail!”

What music would you pair it with? “I would love to drink this cocktail with some Les Baxter!”

What food would you pair it with? “Tacos are the way to go here!”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “My fiancé, Courtney Kidwell.”

Island Cactus

By Ricky Cobia

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz Maestro Dobel® Diamante® Tequila (Order on Drizly)

.75 oz Lime juice

.75 oz Pineapple juice

.5 oz Rosemary Syrup*

3 dashes Habanero bitters

Sparkling water

Glass: Collins

Garnish: Charred rosemary sprig

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients, except the sparkling water, to a shaker and fill it with ice. Shake, and pour unstrained into a Collins glass. Top with sparkling water and garnish with a charred rosemary sprig.

Rosemary Syrup*

Add 6 oz of water, 4 oz of sugar and 2 oz of rosemary leaves (no stems) to a saucepan. Bring to a boil. Stir, and remove from the heat. Once cool strain into a clean bottle.

Thank you Maestro Dobel® Tequila for collaborating with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

You can find more Bartenders At Home cocktail tutorials here!

Interview has been condensed and edited.

Maestro Dobel® Tequila. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). Trademarks owned by Maestro Tequilero, S.A. de C.V. ©2020 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please enjoy responsibly.