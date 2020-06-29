Giving the Mint Julep a Makeover

Thank you to the House of Suntory for partnering with Half Full and sponsoring this Bartenders At Home cocktail video.

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “The main reason I created this cocktail is because I love sunny afternoons. In self-isolation, I’ve taken up gardening plots around my house. There’s something about the light and refreshing nature of a Julep that goes well with sitting outside and gardening.”

When would you serve this drink? “This is a great drink for the late afternoon or if you’re enjoying an early lunch picnic in your backyard!”

What food would you pair it with? “I’m a sucker for a good homemade classic deli sandwich. It seems silly, but there is something about the simplicity of this Japanese Julep and a nice sandwich with lots of veggies.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “I want to make this for my friends. I haven’t been able to see people or make drinks for people in months. I want to see them across my bar or at my house. I want to tell jokes and laugh in between sharing stories and cocktails. And Beyoncé. I want to make this for Beyoncé, too.”

Japanese Julep

By Alex Negranza

INGREDIENTS

2 parts Suntory Whisky Toki® (Order on Drizly)

1 tsp Spiced pear liqueur

1 tsp Mint Syrup*

10-12 Mint leaves

1-2 Thyme sprigs

Glass: Highball

Garnish: Mint stems, a thyme sprig and slices of green apple

DIRECTIONS

Add all the ingredients, except the whisky, to a highball glass and muddle. Add the whisky and fill the glass with crushed ice. Stir, and top with more crushed ice. Garnish with mint stems, a thyme sprig and slices of green apple

Mint Syrup*

INGREDIENTS

Discarded mint stems

1-2 Thyme sprigs

16 oz Water

16 oz Sugar

DIRECTIONS

Add the mint stems, thyme and water to a saucepan and boil on low. Reduce the heat and add the sugar. Make sure not to boil. Once the sugar is fully dissolved, remove the pan from the heat and let cool. Strain the syrup into a clean bottle.

