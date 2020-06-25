Tequila, Mango & Grapefruit Beer: Meet the Ladrón de Mango

When would you serve this drink? “I would serve this with dinner or as a porch sipper.”

What music would you pair it with? “The Black Keys Radio or Hip Hop BBQ radio on Pandora.”

What food would you pair it with? “Definitely some barbecue, rotisserie chicken, veggie kebabs or grilled portobello mushrooms.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “My sister Monique, who passed three years ago. She would have loved this.”

Ladrón de Mango

By Adrienne Miller

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Plata Tequila

1 oz Lime juice

1 Mango chile frozen popsicle

Stiegl Radler

Glass: Collins

Garnish: Grapefruit wedge

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients, except the Stiegl Radler, to a blender. Blend and pour into a Collins glass. Top with Stiegl Radler and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

