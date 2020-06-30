End Your Evening with this Complex Tequila Cocktail

When would you serve this drink? “After dinner.”

What music would you pair it with? “Jazz.”

What food would you pair it with? “Dark chocolate.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “My dad.”

Maestro’s Dessert

By Christian Delpech

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz Maestro Dobel® Diamante® Tequila

.75 oz Italian bitter

.50 oz Quinine-flavored aperitif

.50 oz Crème de cacao

3 dashes Chocolate bitters

2 drops Saline solution (20 grams of salt and 80 ml of water)

Garnish: Grapefruit peel and maraschino cherry

Glass: Coupe

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir, and strain into a coupe. Then squeeze a piece of grapefruit peel over the top and discard. Garnish with a maraschino cherry.

Interview has been condensed and edited.

