Bitter, Sweet & Bourbon: Navy Yard Boulevardier

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “I wanted to create a cocktail that fits into the classic bittersweet profile of a Boulevardier, but would be lighter and herbaceous to fit with the change towards warmer weather.”

When would you serve this drink? “It is ideal as a warm-weather before or after dinner drink!”

What music would you pair it with? “Anything with a chill vibe that does not get in the way of a good conversation while you sip.”

What food would you pair it with? “Some charcuterie to savor, and something light, like a panzanella salad for a palate cleanser.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “Anthony Bourdain.”

Navy Yard Boulevardier

By Justin Cara-Donna

INGREDIENTS

1.5 parts Dry vermouth

1 part Russell’s Reserve® 10 Year Old Bourbon (Order on Drizly)

.5 part Maraschino liqueur

.25 part Campari®

.25 part Amontillado sherry

2 thin Cucumber slices

Glass: Rocks

Garnish: Cucumber slice

DIRECTIONS

Add the sherry to a rocks glass. Swirl it around and dump out the excess. Place the glass on the side. Add the rest of the ingredients, except the bourbon, to a mixing glass. Gently muddle. Add the bourbon and fill with ice. Stir, and strain into the prepared glass. Fill with fresh ice and garnish with a cucumber slice.

