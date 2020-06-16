Bitter, Sweet & Bourbon: Navy Yard Boulevardier

Thank you Russell’s Reserve® for partnering with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.
What inspired you to create this cocktail? “I wanted to create a cocktail that fits into the classic bittersweet profile of a Boulevardier, but would be lighter and herbaceous to fit with the change towards warmer weather.”
When would you serve this drink? “It is ideal as a warm-weather before or after dinner drink!”
What music would you pair it with? “Anything with a chill vibe that does not get in the way of a good conversation while you sip.”
What food would you pair it with? “Some charcuterie to savor, and something light, like a panzanella salad for a palate cleanser.”
Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “Anthony Bourdain.”
By Justin Cara-Donna
INGREDIENTS
- 1.5 parts Dry vermouth
- 1 part Russell’s Reserve® 10 Year Old Bourbon (Order on Drizly)
- .5 part Maraschino liqueur
- .25 part Campari®
- .25 part Amontillado sherry
- 2 thin Cucumber slices
- Glass: Rocks
- Garnish: Cucumber slice
DIRECTIONS
Add the sherry to a rocks glass. Swirl it around and dump out the excess. Place the glass on the side. Add the rest of the ingredients, except the bourbon, to a mixing glass. Gently muddle. Add the bourbon and fill with ice. Stir, and strain into the prepared glass. Fill with fresh ice and garnish with a cucumber slice.
Interview has been condensed and edited.