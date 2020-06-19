A Frozen Take on the Classic Boulevardier Cocktail

Thank you Campari® for partnering with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “I’ve been using cocktail hour as an official end to the work day, because it’s hard to separate the two when working from home.”

When would you serve this drink? “I would either make this drink as a dessert or I would make it around 5 PM as you officially clock out of work from home.”

What music would you pair it with? “I have been living on D-Nice’s Instagram for his club quarantine, it is great for some good kitchen dancing while fixing up a cocktail!”

What food would you pair it with? “I would not pair this with food but would sub it in for dessert!”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “Stevie Nicks. I would drink this or anything that magical woman chose!”

Office Perk

By Meaghan Dorman

INGREDIENTS

1.5 parts Russell’s Reserve® 10-Year-Old Bourbon (Order on Drizly)

1.5 parts Sweet vermouth

.5 part Campari® (Order on Drizly)

1 Tbsp Strawberry jam

.5 cup Coffee ice cream

1 cup Ice

Glass: Rocks

Garnish: Grated chocolate and an orange slice

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a blender and blend for about 45 seconds. Pour into a rocks glass and garnish with grated chocolate and an orange slice.

Interview has been condensed and edited.