Celebrate Strawberries with this Spicy Bottled Cocktail

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “While strawberries are available all year round, summer is their true season. Nothing shouts summer like strawberry.”

When would you serve this drink? “I would serve this drink at a pool party, BBQ, at the beach or on a yacht. It’s ideal for drinking under the sun.”

What music would you pair it with? “When it comes to music, I would have to say a tropical Latin vibe. Whether it be salsa, merengue, cumbia, reggaeton/Latin trap.”

What food would you pair it with? “When it comes to food, again, anything from Latino cuisine but if I have to really get personal, one word only: tacos.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “The one person I would love to make this for is Glenn Danzig (The Misfits, Danzig, Samhain). Danzig is a huge inspiration and idol of mine, so much so that I named my first and only son after him. If by any weird chance he reads this, Uncle Glenn I named my son Danzig in your honor. I’m such a nerd.”

Rosalia

By Jacob Cedeno

INGREDIENTS

3 oz Strawberry, Mint and Poblano Pepper-infused Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Plata Tequila*

Glass: Double Old-Fashioned

Garnish: Lime wheel, mint sprig and lime zest

DIRECTIONS

Add both of the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir, and strain into a double Old-Fashioned glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wheel, a mint sprig and a bit of lime zest.

Strawberry, Mint, and Poblano-infused Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Plata Tequila*

Add 1 750ml-bottle of Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Plata Tequila, a cup of sliced strawberries, 1 bunch of mint and a half cup of chopped poblano pepper to a resealable container. Seal the container and let it sit out at room temperature for a minimum of 45 minutes and no longer than 2 hours. The key is to taste the infusion every so often to see if the tequila has achieve the desired depth before getting too bitter. Once it is infused to your liking, strain the tequila into a clean container.

