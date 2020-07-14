When Life Gives You Strawberries, Make Cocktails

Thank you to the House of Suntory for partnering with Half Full and sponsoring this Bartenders At Home cocktail video.

When would you serve this drink? “On a warm, sunny day ideally hanging out poolside with friends and family.”

What music would you pair it with? “Something you’d listen to while lounging poolside or at the beach.”

What food would you pair it with? “Ceviche or anything that is bright and refreshing.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “A band called the Dirty Heads, they’ve been my go-to summer band for years.”

Strawberry Feels

By Alex Vaughan-Ruiz

INGREDIENTS

1.5 parts Haku® Vodka

1 part Spiced Strawberry Syrup*

.75 part Lemon juice

Pinch of mint

Glass: Double Old-Fashioned

Garnish: Half a strawberry and a mint sprig

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a double Old-Fashioned glass filled with a large ice cube. Garnish with half a strawberry and a mint sprig.

Spiced Strawberry Syrup*

In a blender, combine 1 pound (454 grams) of sugar and 1 pound (454 grams) of fresh strawberries (cleaned and de-stemmed). Add a whole cardamom pod and just a splash of water. Blend thoroughly until all of the ingredients are combined. Strain through a cheesecloth or fine strainer into a clean air-tight container. Refrigerate the syrup and it should last for 2 weeks.

Interview has been condensed and edited.

Haku® Vodka, 40% Alc./Vol. ©2020 Beam Suntory Import Co., Chicago, IL. Drink Responsibly.